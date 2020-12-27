Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Woman dies in Illinois house fire

GENESEO, Ill.

Authorities say a woman was found dead in a burning house in Illinois on Christmas.

The Muscatine Journal reports that firefighters and officers with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the home in Geneseo around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found the woman on the floor near the rear door. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The house and two attached residences were damaged. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

