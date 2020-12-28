Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

2 dead after crash near Walcott

The Associated Press

WALCOTT, Iowa

Two people are dead and another person is injured after a wrong-way, head-on crash on an eastern Iowa interstate highway.

The accident happened late Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott. The Iowa State Patrol said a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an Infiniti QX60.

The driver of the Concorde, 30-year-old Amanda Lin Countryman of Compton, Illinois, was killed, along with 28-year-old Connor Reisenbigler of New York City. The driver of the Infiniti, 27-year-old John Martin Keane of the Bronx, New York, was hospitalized but his condition was not released.

The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

  Comments  

News

Illinois reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 15,969

December 27, 2020 1:15 PM

News

Northwestern Indiana police investigate crash that killed 3

December 27, 2020 10:06 AM

Illinois

Woman dies in Illinois house fire

December 27, 2020 9:39 AM

Illinois

Champaign attorney, 82, honored posthumously for career

December 27, 2020 9:07 AM

Entertainment

COVID-19 halts basketball and the voices announcing games

December 27, 2020 8:51 AM

News

COVID-19 ends formal wear career of suburban Chicago tailor

December 27, 2020 8:48 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service