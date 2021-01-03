Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

Chicago offering scholarships for construction, engineering

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Chicago officials are accepting applications for a scholarship program designed to help disadvantaged students pursue schooling and careers in construction and engineering.

The program will provide aid to students who pursue four-year degrees in construction management, industrial engineering, civil engineering and systems engineering.

The program is being sponsored by the city, Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Transit Authority and its contractor for a modernization program, Walsh-Fluor Design-Build.

“With every CTA project, we are committed to creating opportunity and inclusion for Chicagoans across the city,” Dorval R. Carter, Jr., CTA president said in a statement. “With potential future labor shortages in these industries, there is a growing opportunity for our youth to enter occupational fields in which they have been historically underrepresented.”

The program is in its second year. Walsh-Fluor is providing $250,000 for 10 scholarships until 2023.

Applications are due March 1. Winners will be announced in April.

  Comments  

News

29 COVID deaths in Illinois is lowest one-day total in weeks

January 02, 2021 3:26 PM

News

New Washington law sets $100 cap on copayments for insulin

January 02, 2021 2:39 PM

Illinois

Disabled dog missing 10 months is reunited with owner

January 02, 2021 12:51 PM

Illinois

Woman faces charges after 7 kids found in vacant apartment

January 02, 2021 10:11 AM

News

Filling of prescriptions is harder with insurer’s action

January 02, 2021 8:55 AM

News

Anonymous donor gives Central Illinois Foodbank $500K gift

January 02, 2021 8:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service