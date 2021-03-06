Illinois

Body found 33 years ago in Indiana was Illinois woman

The Associated Press

KENTLAND, Ind.

A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.

The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.

She had been shot in the head and her body burned using old tires and tree limbs, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.

Denton's body was found with that of Selease “Tony” Sherrod. He also had been shot and his body burned. Sherrod’s burned-out van was located about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the scene in Illinois. Sherrod was quickly identified by his family, McCord said.

Denton’s sister tried to file a missing person’s report at the time, but the Joliet Police Department did not take one due to Denton being an adult.

The identification was made with the help of the Newton County Prosecutor's Office, Indiana State Police and the Doe Network, McCord said.

“This case is still considered to be open and further investigations are underway into these murders,” McCord said.

The Doe Network is a volunteer organization that assists law enforcement agencies with cold case investigations and unidentified victims.

