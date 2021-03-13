Illinois

Dog is finally adopted after 2 years in Illinois shelter

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Ill.

A dog that spent more than two years at a southern Illinois animal shelter waiting to be adopted has finally found a new family.

Demi spent 809 days at Helping Strays of Monroe County before a family adopted her March 7 from the shelter in Columbia, Illinois, just south of St. Louis, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that Demi is a “sweet girl" with specific home needs, but she finally found the perfect match in her new family.

“Today was a LONG time in the making,” the shelter said in its post. “They say good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!”

The shelter's posting about Demi's adoption led several people to post congratulations to the canine and her new owners.

