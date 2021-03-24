Illinois

Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in East St. Louis shooting

The Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill.

Two men died and a third was critically injured in a shooting in East St. Louis, police there said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area between Interstate 64 and Highway 15, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Arriving officers found two men fatally shot and a third who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s office identified those killed as 33-year-old Brandon Johnson and 42-year-old Ramondo Bootchee.

No arrests in the shooting were immediately reported.

