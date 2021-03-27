Illinois boy, 2, dies in hospital after falling into river

A 2-year-old northern Illinois boy has died days after being pulled from a river he fell into while walking along the waterway, authorities said.

Jayce A. Keller of Rockford died Wednesday at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital two days after he fell into the Rock River in the Winnebago County village of Machesney Park. He was found after Monday's fall in an inlet canal off of the river.

The Dane County, Wisconsin, medical examiner’s office identified the boy and released his name, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation, and additional testing is also under way, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a witness saw the boy walking along the banks of an inlet before he fell into the water. The sheriff's officer and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the child’s death.