Illinois

2 men held on $2M bail in Chicago man’s August slaying

The Associated Press

WAUKEGAN, Ill.

Two men suburban Chicago man are being held on $2 million bail in the August killing of man who died after being shot inside a Waukegan motel.

Darius Kirby, 31, of Riverdale, and Shave Jackson-Spicer, 26, of Joliet, have been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Reid of Chicago, Waukegan police said Friday.

Both were ordered held on $2 million bail at the Lake County jail.

Warrants for the two men were issued earlier this month. Kirby was arrested March 17 in Calumet City and Jackson-Spicer was arrested the next day in Joliet, police said.

Waukegan police were called to a motel on Aug. 26 after receiving reports of gunfire. Inside the motel, officers police found Reid. The Chicago man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting. Kirby and Jackson-Spicer are scheduled to appear in court on April 20, said Waukegan Police Commander Edgar Navarro.

  Comments  

Illinois

Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt in party bus shooting near Chicago

March 27, 2021 1:10 PM

Business

NIPSCO utility adds more wind, solar power to its portfolio

March 27, 2021 11:09 AM

Illinois

Cook County pet owners warned that coyotes are out and about

March 27, 2021 10:12 AM

Illinois

Illinois boy, 2, dies in hospital after falling into river

March 27, 2021 10:02 AM

Illinois

Chicago man says 60 stops by police due to mistaken identity

March 27, 2021 9:02 AM

Illinois

Book examines 1955 murder in Mattoon, subsequent manhunt

March 27, 2021 12:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service