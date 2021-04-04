Illinois

Wildfire burns more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes

The Associated Press

GARY, Ind.

A wildfire has burned more than 300 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.

The National Park Service was notified of the wildfire Friday while working on a prescribed fire, according to park officials. The wildfire took place in Gary in Miller Woods and was contained Saturday evening.

National park spokesman Micah Bell said there were no reports of injuries or private property damage.

Park officials released a satellite photo showing smoke from the wildfire extending 80 miles north onto Lake Michigan.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Earlier this year, authorities announced four prescribed fires at the park scheduled for this spring, totaling more than 900 acres. Authorities said prescribed fires are used to restore the park.

Indiana Dunes includes 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of beaches, woods, prairies and marshes.

