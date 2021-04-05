Illinois

Body firefighters found while dousing brush fire identified

The Associated Press

HOBART, Ind.

A body discovered by firefighters as they were extinguishing a weekend brush fire in northwest Indiana has been identified as that of a man who lived nearby, police said Monday.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department said the dead man was Joseph W. Magura, 82, who lived in Portage Township in the area where the brush fire occurred.

Police had no further comment on the case, the Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported.

Firefighters discovered his body Saturday afternoon near a set of railroad tracks as multiple fire agencies were extinguishing a brush fire that spanned about two acres (0.81 hectare) in an open field. The Porter County Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene.

“Please keep the family and friends of this subject in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Porter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said in a statement before the body was identified.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

