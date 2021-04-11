Toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive out of coma, on ventilator

A toddler who was shot last week during a road rage incident on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma, according to doctors treating the 21-month-old child.

Doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital say 21-month-old Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator. Pediatric Dr. Marcelo Malakooti says while the boy needs assistance with his breathing and other therapies, it was deemed safe to remove him from the coma.

Kayden was shot Tuesday after an SUV trying to merge into traffic nearly struck the car he was riding in. Police say a verbal altercation between the drivers resulted in gunfire from the SUV that struck the toddler in the temple.

Jushawn Brown, who was driving the car the child was in, was charged with unlawful gun possession and released on $5,000 bail. No other arrests have been made.