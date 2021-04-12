Illinois

Trails reopened after fire at Indiana Dunes National Park

The Associated Press

GARY, Ind.

Trails have reopened following a wildfire at Indiana Dunes National Park in the northwestern part of the state.

Fire crews and park staff have ensured all trails in visitor areas impacted by the fire are safe from any dangerous trees and other hazards, the National Park Service said Monday.

But there are numerous dead trees and branches away from trails that can fall and are extremely dangerous, according to the Park Service.

The 425-acre (172-hectare) Miller Woods wildfire in Gary started April 2. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or damage to private property have been reported.

A satellite photo released by park officials showed smoke from the wildfire extending 80 miles (128 kilometers) north onto Lake Michigan.

Indiana Dunes includes 15 miles (24 kilometers) of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) of beaches, woods, prairies and marshes.

