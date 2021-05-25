Corrections Department: Paroled child killer now a fugitive

A 76-year-old man paroled from an Illinois prison after serving time for the 1972 murder of a teenage boy is now considered a fugitive by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The department lists Ray Larsen as an ``absconder,” meaning parole officials don’t know where he is. Larsen was sentenced to 100 to 300 years in prison after confessing to killing Frank Casolari, 16, in the Schiller Woods Forest Preserve near Chicago’s O’Hare Indianapolis Airport on May 17, 1972.

At the time of the killing, Larsen, then 27, was on a “family furlough,” from prison to visit his grandmother. He was serving a sentence for robbery and other crimes. Paroled earlier this month, Larsen was supposed to take up residence on Chicago’s South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a corrections department website on Thursday described Larsen as an ``absconder." But officials did list him as such on Friday. On Monday, he was again listed as a fugitive.