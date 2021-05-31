4 teenagers injured in shooting near Chicago sandwich shop

Four teenagers have been injured in shooting outside a sandwich shop on Chicago’s South Side, one of multiple shootings in the city during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The teenagers, raging in age from 17 to 19, were standing outside a Subway restaurant before 10 p.m. on Sunday when someone in dark-colored car opened fire. Three were shot in the legs and one in the foot, according to police. All four were reported in good conditions at hospitals.

The teenagers were among more than two dozen people shot since Friday afternoon. Two people have died in violence during the long holiday weekend.

The Memorial Day weekend usually sees violence across city neighborhoods. Last year’s Memorial Day weekend saw the most shootings since 2015 with at least nine people fatally shot and dozens more wounded.