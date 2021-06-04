Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive the site of another shooting

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured when she was shot on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park late Thursday night — at least the third shooting on the famed roadway along Lake Michigan since early April.

According to police, the girl, who had her learner's permit, had stopped the pickup truck she was driving at a red light when an unknown person fired shots into the vehicle, striking her in the abdomen.

Witnesses told police they did not see any altercation between anyone in the girl's vehicle and anyone in the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters on Friday that the girl is expected to survive.

The shooting comes after a 20-year-old man was shot in the face just after midnight Sunday as he drove on Lake Shore Drive. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. No arrests in either shooting have been made, police said.

On April 6, in what police said was a road-rage attack, a 22-month-old girl was shot in the head while riding in a car with her grandmother and a man. She was critically injured but survived. A suspect has been arrested in that attack.

After the most recent shootings, the police department has added patrols to Lake Shore Drive, Police Superintendent David Brown said.