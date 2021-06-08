1 dead, 2 hurt in in northwest Indiana police chase crash

One motorist died and two others, including a police officer, were hurt after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana early Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 in the town of St. John, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, police said.

The pursuit began when a Dyer, Indiana, officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plate traveling on U.S. 30 from Illinois, police said.

The pursued vehicle then turned on U.S. 41 and entered St. John, where it rear-ended one car, and then struck a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car.

The crash killed the motorist being pursued and injured a Lake County sheriff’s officer, police said. The other motorist also was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was treated for a broken wrist.