Suburban Chicago police probe device that exploded in house

EVANSTON, Ill.

An explosive device was thrown through the window of a suburban Chicago house, causing an explosion that blew out the home’s windows, police said Wednesday.

Police and firefighters in Evanston who responded to a house explosion reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday found that the home's windows were blown out, but that no one was injured in the blast.

“Some sort of explosive device was thrown through the first floor window,” Evanston police Commander Ryan Glew said Wednesday.

Police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in the attack, he said.

Glew said the exact nature of the explosive device has not been identified and the office of the Illinois state fire marshal was also investigating, the Chicago Tribune reported.

