Body in motel rubble is identified as man missing for months

A body discovered after the demolition of a landmark motel in southern Illinois has been identified as a 51-year-old man who had been missing since December, authorities said Friday.

Marion police Chief David Fitts said foul play is not suspected in the death of Russell Bozarth.

The body was discovered Tuesday at the old Motel Marion in Marion in Williamson County. Demolition of the 80-year-old motel and campground was completed last week.

Fitts told The Southern Illinoisan that police searched the property for Bozarth four or five times since he was reported missing, even using specially trained dogs. He was known to police but was not under investigation.