Police: 2 shooters killed 1, hurt 9 on Chicago’s South Side

Chicago Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of people on the city's South Side early Saturday, killing one woman and injuring nine people.

Police had not released any detail about the suspects on Saturday.

In a brief statement, Chicago Police said around 2 a.m. two men approached a group of people who were on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Police said the men opened fire, striking 10 people.

The 29-year-old woman who died was wounded in her abdomen and knee. Her name has not been released.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting occurred in a business district that is home to popular Black-owned businesses, including a bakery that Vice President Kamala Harris visited on a recent trip to Chicago.

“Let me be clear, these attacks on 75th Street or, anywhere in our communities, are unacceptable,” said Roderick Sawyer, the area’s alderman. “We have been working hard to rebuild 75th Street as a thriving business corridor, and the community is committed to this vision.”

One business owner, Eddi El Khatib, said his liquor store and other businesses on the street all were closed by the time of the early-morning shooting. He called the violence “a heinous act by individuals" and said the street has always been peaceful.

Police said eight men with various injuries were listed in fair or good condition at Chicago hospitals. A 34-year-old woman also was listed in good condition.