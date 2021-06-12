Illinois

Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A man who carjacked a woman’s SUV on Chicago's West Side returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

The woman was delivering food about 6:40 p.m. Friday when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off, Chicago police said.

The suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the SUV, police said.

The vehicle later was found abandoned, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old woman suffered bruising in the attack and was treated and released at a hospital.

  Comments  

News

CTA hopes to win back Chicago riders after pandemic slump

June 12, 2021 7:25 PM

Illinois

Police: 2 shooters killed 1, hurt 9 on Chicago’s South Side

June 12, 2021 7:25 PM

Illinois

Study: Illinois public defenders struggle with big caseloads

June 12, 2021 7:25 PM

News

Illinois reopening Monroe County cave system

June 12, 2021 7:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service