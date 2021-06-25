Man dies after double shooting near Montana police station

A 22-year-old Illinois man has died after in a Montana shooting that left a teenager with gunshot wounds just up the alley from a police station, authorities said.

Billings police say the shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday near the city’s downtown police headquarters.

Officers arrived to find two suspects with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois man died at a nearby hospital. He is believed to be from Chicago, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

An 18-year-old Billings man was taken to a medical facility and being treated for his injuries.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in the case but were continuing to investigate.

No arrests were immediately made, according to Wooley.