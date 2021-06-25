Feds charge man with carjacking, killing Chicago Uber driver

Federal charges were filed Friday against a Chicago man in the carjacking and killing of a ride-share driver earlier this year.

Edmond Harris, 18, is charged with carjacking, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and causing death through the use of a firearm. Harris faces from 10 years in prison to death if convicted.

Javier Ramos, a 46-year-old Uber driver, was shot to death early March 23 after he dropped off his passenger. The person fled the scene in Ramos’ auto. Ramos later died in Mount Sinai Hospital. Prosecutors say Harris was arrested Friday morning.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the chargeS against Harris are a result of a strong partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement in Chicago.

“Senseless acts of violence like the ones charged in this indictment have no place in our society,” Lausch said. ``We will not hesitate to prosecute violent carjackers to the fullest extent of federal law.”

Shortly after Ramos’ death, the Independent Drivers Guild called on ride-hailing companies to do more to protect their drivers. They suggested requiring passengers to upload a photo of their driver’s licenses, state identification cards or passport on their account profiles.