Illinois

Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in suburban Chicago shooting

The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Ill.

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a suburban Chicago nightclub, police said.

Police in St. Charles said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired. Two victims were found outside the club on a sidewalk. They were taken to a hospital where one died. A third person was hospitalized and was in critical condition. A fourth person was treated and released.

No one was in custody Sunday.

Police didn’t release further details including a motive.

St. Charles is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) west of Chicago.

  Comments  

Illinois

Lion habitat renovation moves forward at Lincoln Park Zoo

June 27, 2021 2:15 PM

News

Chicago Botanic Garden to start charging admission

June 27, 2021 2:15 PM

Illinois

East St. Louis long celebrated Juneteenth, now seeks equity

June 27, 2021 2:14 PM

Entertainment

$12M OK’d for design work on rebuild of NW Indiana prison

June 27, 2021 10:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service