Chain-reaction Chicago crash injures 4 children, 3 adults

Four children and three adults have been hurt in a chain-reaction crash in Chicago.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. Sunday and involved at least three vehicles along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

At least 10 people were in the vehicles.

Three of the children were reported to be in good-to-serious condition. One was in serious-to-critical condition.

Two of the adults were in good-to-serious condition at a hospital, while the third was in serious-to-critical condition.