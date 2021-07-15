2 shootings in Chicago leave 10 people wounded

Five people were rushed to area hospitals after being shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, about 12 hours after another shooting elsewhere in the city wounded five other people, police said.

Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said he did not know the conditions of the victims who were shot just after noon. He also did not yet know the ages of the victims, but he said he did not believe that any of them were children. No arrests have been made, he said.

Just after midnight Wednesday, five other people — four women and a man — were shot as they stood outside in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side.

“A group was standing outside when they were approached by an unidentified male ... who produced a handgun and began shooting. The victims attempted to flee the scene once the shooting began,” police said in a statement.

Four of the victims, who range in age from 18 years old to 29-years old, were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the leg but she refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.

And at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, a 2-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were critically wounded when someone pulled up in front of a home they were standing near and opened fire, striking the boy in the leg and the man in the face. No arrests have been made in that shooting, police said.

The shootings come at a time of year when Chicago typically experiences a rise in gun violence. In the seven days ending on July 11, the Police Department reported 25 homicides and 102 shooting incidents.

In recent days, both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown have talked to President Joe Biden about what his administration might do about gun violence and the flow of illegal guns into the city.