Chicago man, 73, dies after struck in head during carjacking

A 73-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the head during an apparent carjacking in Chicago, and two people have been arrested, authorities said.

The victim was approached by two men who demanded his property and struck him in the head around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Hyde Park neighborhood strip mall, police said.

The man died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Keith Cooper.

Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said the man suffered cardiac arrest after being injured in a carjacking.

Two persons of interest were taken in for questioning, police said.

Cooper's daughter, Keinika Carlton, told the Chicago Tribune she had arranged to meet him in the afternoon for an appointment. She learned at the hospital that he had died.

"This wasn’t necessary. Honestly, I wish they just waited till he went into the store and took the car. Because at least he would still be here. We can get another car. I can’t get another dad,” Carlton said.