Reckless homicide charges filed for crash that killed 4

Reckless homicide charges were filed Monday against the driver of an SUV involved in a single-vehicle crash in suburban Chicago over the weekend that left four people dead.

Hickory Hills police say the driver of the vehicle, which held six teenagers, was speeding and trying to go airborne over a hill when he lost control and slammed into a tree on Saturday. The impact caused the vehicle to split in half.

In addition to reckless homicide, the 17-year-old driver, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, received several traffic citations.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later. Two brothers, Omarion and Jemerrio Rieves, were killed. Police have also identified the other two victims as Destiny Giera and Nathaniel Phillips.

Hickory Hills is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.