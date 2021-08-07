Vehicle crashes into Gary home, killing woman, injuring 3

A motor vehicle drove through a home in Gary, killing a woman and injuring three others, authorities said.

The crash Friday night killed 66-year-old Jaqueline Laws, the Lake County Coroner's Office said. She died of blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laws was one of three people inside the home at the time of the crash around 8:30 p.m., Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

One was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and another was treated at the scene, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. The driver, a woman, also was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. The vehicle also struck a gas meter, causing a fire.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was not clear why the vehicle left the roadway.