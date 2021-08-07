Illinois

Vehicle crashes into Gary home, killing woman, injuring 3

The Associated Press

GARY, Ind.

A motor vehicle drove through a home in Gary, killing a woman and injuring three others, authorities said.

The crash Friday night killed 66-year-old Jaqueline Laws, the Lake County Coroner's Office said. She died of blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laws was one of three people inside the home at the time of the crash around 8:30 p.m., Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

One was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and another was treated at the scene, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. The driver, a woman, also was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. The vehicle also struck a gas meter, causing a fire.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was not clear why the vehicle left the roadway.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

Chicago girl, 4, fatally shot after other child finds gun

August 07, 2021 9:25 AM

Illinois

Florida student arrested in Chicago on child porn charges

August 07, 2021 9:25 AM

Entertainment

Chicago house music DJ Paul Johnson dies of COVID-19 at 50

August 07, 2021 9:25 AM

Entertainment

Muddy Waters’ Chicago home moves closer to landmark status

August 07, 2021 8:35 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service