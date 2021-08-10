Spotters, radar report tornadoes in northern Chicago suburbs

The National Weather Service has received reports of tornadoes in the suburbs north of Chicago that damaged homes and knocked down trees.

The reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed, said meteorologist Kevin Donofrio.

“It’s likely there have been several,” Donofrio said, adding that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County, according to the weather service website.

There were tornado reports in other counties as well.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County. A tornado watch was issued for northeastern Illinois and much of the Chicago area.

Heat advisories also were in effect until Tuesday night across north-central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Heat indexes of 102-108 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8-42.2 Celsius) were expected with the highest to south and west of Chicago.