Third death in wrong-way highway crash in Wisconsin

A third person has died as a result of a wrong-way highway crash in Dodge County last weekend, according to sheriff's officials.

According to authorities, 87-year-old Frederick Schultz, of Columbus, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 151 in the town of Beaver Saturday afternoon.

The initial investigation showed Schultz was driving a van northbound in the southbound lanes and collided with a car head-on.

The 68-year-old driver of that car, Richard Wagner, of Saint Joseph, Illinois and a 53-year-old passenger, Melissa Rees, of Terre Haute, Indiana, were taken to University Hospital in Madison. Rees died while being transported. Wagner died later.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.