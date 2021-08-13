Storms bring heavy rain, damaging winds to St. Louis area

Tens of thousands of households and businesses remained without power in St. Louis and surrounding communities Friday morning after powerful storms swept the region, knocking down trees, sheering off roofs and bringing down power lines.

Power utility Ameren Missouri reported by late Thursday night some 60,000 customers in eastern Missouri were without power. By around 7:30 a.m. Friday, that number had been cut to about 35,000 customers without power. About 14,000 customers were without power Thursday night on the Illinois side of the Missouri River, Ameren said.

Officials said storms that rolled through the state Thursday night brought heavy rain and damaging winds that ripped off the roofs of homes and part of Daniel Boone Elementary School in Warrenton. No serious injuries were reported with the storms.

Capt. Matt Dabbs with the Warrenton Fire Protection District told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a large piece of the roof over the school's library and office had been torn away. Janitors were in the building, but were not injured, he said. The school is not set to open for classes until Aug. 24.

“It came out of nowhere,” Dabbs said. “We were watching it come in, but it grew quicker than we thought.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In northeast Missouri, strong winds knocked over campers at a campground near Hannibal. The city of Hannibal said Riverview Park, the town’s aquatic center and the Mississippi River marina were all closed Friday due to severe damage.