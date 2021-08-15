Illinois

Quincy teen sentenced to 20 years in 2019 fatal shooting

The Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill.

A Quincy teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in the 2019 shooting death of another teenager.

Roger Parker Jr., 18, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder for the death of Darrell Kelley Jr. Even though Parker was 16 at the time of the crime, he was tried as an adult.

Authorities have said Kelley died of three gunshot wounds following the shooting on Sept. 26, 2019. Both teens were reportedly arguing leading up to the shooting.

During the recent sentencing hearing, Kelley’s mother, Lindsey King-Kelley, said that having a child killed “changes your soul,” according to The (Quincy) Herald-Whig.

Parker's attorney, Matthew Radefeld, argued his client had been bullied and threatened by Kelley. Radefeld had recommended a six-year sentence.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parker apologized to Kelley’s family.

“It’s not fair that this had to happen,” Parker said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

U of I College of Medicine plans new Rockford building

August 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Illinois

3 members of Illinois family killed in car crash

August 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Business

Former Illinois mayor pleads guilty for lying to FBI

August 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Illinois

Judge: ‘Serious’ violations to transgender inmates’ rights

August 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Illinois

East St. Louis church ordains women as clergy for first time

August 15, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service