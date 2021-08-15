Illinois

U of I College of Medicine plans new Rockford building

The Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill.

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford campus is moving forward with plans for a $100 million building that'll focus on expanding rural health care, according to college officials.

The Rural Health Sciences Education Building will be built on the college’s existing campus and bring an additional 400 students to Rockford. University officials hope to expand on areas to educate rural health processionals including in dentistry, public health, social work and applied health.

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green, the college of medicine’s dean, said there aren’t enough health care professionals in less populated areas of the state.

“What started 50 years ago in Rockford as a regional medical school has grown to become a health sciences campus that is known for its work in preparing health care professionals to serve in rural and underserved areas,” Stagnaro-Green said in a statement.

University officials, who said the project will require funding from state, federal and philanthropic sources, hope to break ground in 2023.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

Man sentenced for killing man at Gary bar, shooting at cop

August 15, 2021 11:00 AM

Illinois

3 members of Illinois family killed in car crash

August 15, 2021 10:33 AM

Illinois

Quincy teen sentenced to 20 years in 2019 fatal shooting

August 15, 2021 9:54 AM

News

Suburban school sends student home for refusing to wear mask

August 15, 2021 9:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service