Girl, 7, fatally shot, sister seriously wounded in Chicago

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 6-year-old sister was seriously injured in Chicago when someone opened fire as the siblings sat in a parked car, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, police said. She was identified as Serenity Broughton by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her 6-year-old sister was struck in the chest and right armpit and was “fighting for her life” at the hospital, Chicago's police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening.

He said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and attempted first aid on the wounded girls as they awaited the arrival of paramedics. The shooting happened as the girls’ mother was putting the two youngsters in the back seat of a car, McDermott said.

The area where the girls were shot on Chicago's northwest side Belmont Central neighborhood is a “gang conflict area,” he said, adding that it’s not believed the girls or their mother were targeted.

McDermott said police were trying to determine whether there were multiple shooters and whether they were on foot or in a vehicle when the gunshots rang out.

He urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department’s website or by phone to detectives in the department's Area 5.