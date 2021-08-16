Illinois

Girl, 7, fatally shot, sister seriously wounded in Chicago

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 6-year-old sister was seriously injured in Chicago when someone opened fire as the siblings sat in a parked car, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, police said. She was identified as Serenity Broughton by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her 6-year-old sister was struck in the chest and right armpit and was “fighting for her life” at the hospital, Chicago's police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said Sunday evening.

He said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and attempted first aid on the wounded girls as they awaited the arrival of paramedics. The shooting happened as the girls’ mother was putting the two youngsters in the back seat of a car, McDermott said.

The area where the girls were shot on Chicago's northwest side Belmont Central neighborhood is a “gang conflict area,” he said, adding that it’s not believed the girls or their mother were targeted.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

McDermott said police were trying to determine whether there were multiple shooters and whether they were on foot or in a vehicle when the gunshots rang out.

He urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department’s website or by phone to detectives in the department's Area 5.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

U of I College of Medicine plans new Rockford building

August 16, 2021 8:54 AM

Illinois

3 members of Illinois family killed in car crash

August 16, 2021 8:54 AM

Business

Former Illinois mayor pleads guilty for lying to FBI

August 16, 2021 8:54 AM

Illinois

Judge: ‘Serious’ violations to transgender inmates’ rights

August 16, 2021 8:54 AM

News

$10M program to will aid Illinois tourism’s COVID-19 rebound

August 16, 2021 7:35 AM

Illinois

East St. Louis church ordains women as clergy for first time

August 15, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service