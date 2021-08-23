Illinois

University of Illinois adds Native American issues adviser

The Associated Press

URBANA, Ill.

A new administrator at the University of Illinois flagship campus will advise school leadership on Native American issues.

Jacki Thompson Rand was appointed the Urbana-Champaign campus' associate vice chancellor for Native affairs last week. Chancellor Robert Jones pledged that the school will “go beyond the rhetoric of celebrating Native American history and culture to actually doing it.”

Rand, a professor of history, is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma, The News-Gazette reported. She previously taught at the University of Iowa.

Jones, who's now in his sixth year as chancellor, has pushed the Urbana-Champaign campus to change its relationship with Native American imagery and nations.

Prior projects include campus and community discussions of the retired Chief Illiniwek mascot, creation of the Commission on Native Imagery and ongoing work to build connections with Native American nations.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

State drops ‘do not eat’ advisory for Illinois River fish

August 23, 2021 4:45 AM

News

Illinois woman swims across iconic Michigan lake twice

August 23, 2021 4:45 AM

Illinois

Documents detail new cost for Obama Presidential Center

August 23, 2021 4:45 AM

Entertainment

Michigan art installation to be dedicated to Hemingway

August 23, 2021 4:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service