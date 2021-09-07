Illinois

Man who fled in Poland in ’95 convicted in Illinois crash

The Associated Press

WAUKEGAN, Ill.

A man who fled to Poland in 1995 after being accused of a fatal drunken driving crash in Illinois has been convicted of reckless homicide.

Marek Josko, 67, was sent back to the U.S. in 2020. He was convicted last week in Lake County after a four-day trial.

“Using the immutable laws of physics, our crash reconstruction experts determined there was only one way the crash could happen,” Assistant State's Attorney Scott Hoffert said. “Marek Josko was speeding and driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Route 41.”

The victim was Dennis Bourassa.

Josko was arrested in Poland in 2018, but the extradition process lasted two years. He faces three to 14 years in prison in Illinois.

