Five people in custody after southern Illinois police chase

The Associated Press

MARION, Ill.

Five people were in police custody in southern Illinois after a report of gunshots and a car chase Saturday that prompted a school hosting a football game to go into lockdown.

Marion police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled.

The car chase went into the Carterville where the car police tried to stop was involved in a crash and the occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby wooded area, authorities said. Carterville High School was placed on lockdown because of a junior high football game on campus during the incident, according to WSIL-TV.

After a search of the area, five suspects were found and taken into police custody.

Several law enforcement agencies including Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

Authorities called it an ongoing investigation and did not release further details.

