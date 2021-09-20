Illinois

Indiana county deputy shot, critically injured while on duty

The Associated Press

NEW HARMONY, Ind.

A county deputy from southwestern Indiana was shot and seriously injured while on duty Saturday evening, authorities said.

Several officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. in New Harmony near the Illinois border when a male homeowner allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers. They returned fire, according to Indiana State Police.

A Posey County deputy was “shot and critically injured,” according to police. The man inside the residence was also struck.

Both were being treated at a hospital in Evansville.

Indiana State Police didn't release further details, saying the incident remained under investigation.

