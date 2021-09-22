Illinois

Northwestern getting record gift of $480M from Ryan family

The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill.

Northwestern University announced its largest donation ever Wednesday, a $480 million gift that will be used for many priorities, from biomedicine to the campus football stadium.

The money is coming from alumni Patrick and Shirley Ryan and family, who were already the school's largest supporters, Northwestern said Wednesday.

The money will support research in digital medicine, neurosciences, global health and other medical sciences, as well as support programs in microeconomics and the Kellogg School of Management.

“Advancing scientific discovery, especially in human health, has been a longstanding priority for our family,” Shirley Ryan said.

Northwestern also will redevelop Ryan Field, which is named for the family.

“The Ryan family’s new gift will have a profound and lasting impact on faculty and student opportunities, including research and discovery," President Morton Schapiro said. "Additionally, our student athletes, coaches, fans and the community will benefit from their support of Northwestern Athletics and Recreation for many years to come.”

Northwestern said it raised $6.1 billion through its “We Will” fundraising campaign.

