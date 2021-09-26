Illinois

Police officer, man on bus among Chicago shooting victims

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A Chicago police officer and a man riding a CTA bus were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings around the city late Friday and early Saturday. At least one man was killed.

The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired in the South Shore neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday, where officers saw a 25-year-old man lying on the ground who was later pronounced dead. A 15-year-old boy also was injured in the shooting.

Officers heard gunshots fired in their direction and the officer was shot multiple times, police said. She and her partner made their way to a local hospital. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the officer later radioed to fellow officers that she was okay, saying “I'll be back soon.”

In a separate shooting, a 37-year-old man was riding a bus in the Irving Park neighborhood when he got in an argument with another man, police said. The second man pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old in the hip. Paramedics took him to a hospital in serious conditon, the Chicago Tribune reported.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Illinois

Chicago suburb to pay ex-cop $275K in discrimination suit

September 26, 2021 12:17 AM

Illinois

100-year-old World War II veteran defies age in golf

September 25, 2021 11:47 PM

Illinois

After threats, killings, no fans at rivalry football game

September 25, 2021 6:12 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service