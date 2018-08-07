Double homicide victim had obtained an order of protection

One of the victims of a St. Louis area double homicide had obtained an order of protection against a "person of interest" in the killings, saying in court papers that she didn't "feel safe at home."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Jeannie Nicole Miller and 28-year-old Eric Johnson were killed Saturday by a gunman who forced his way into a Ferguson home. No charges have been filed.
Miller obtained the court order in May, writing that a 26-year-old man with whom she was living threw her to the floor after she asked him to leave. The paperwork says the man later climbed through the window of Miller's home and was arrested. Miller wrote that the man also followed her to work and tried running her off the road.
