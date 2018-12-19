Kansas to pay $1.1M in wrongful conviction look-alike case

In this June 21, 2017 image taken from video, Richard Anthony Jones, right, with his girlfriend Nakisha Duncan of Kansas City at his side, talks about being released from prison in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas has agreed to pay $1.1 million to Jones who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a robbery that he says was committed by someone who looks just like him. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, that a settlement was reached Monday with 42-year-old Jones of Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Star via AP Toriano Porter