Police shut down Kansas City dinosaur march

This photo taken Dec. 23, 2018, shows, dozens of people dressed in dinosaur costumes roaming and waddling around the Country Club Plaza on their second annual march, surprising and delighting shoppers and visitors to the Plaza. Jacob Honnold says police will send him a ticket for his role in organizing the second annual March of the Dinosaurs Sunday at the Country Club Plaza. Honnold estimated between 100 and 120 people dressed as dinos came for the event. They marched for about 25 minutes before police ordered them to stop. The Kansas City Star via AP Jill Toyoshiba