Hey shroomers... ‘an epic morel season’ is expected in Missouri, mushroom hunter says

“Big shrooms” are about to start popping up in Missouri, according to morel expert Ron Cook and his Facebook page, “Missouri Morel Hunting.”

“We’re in for an epic morel season in Missouri,” Cook said, according to the Springfield News-Leader. “The conditions are really right for them. The season ahead will be one of our more fruitful ones than we’ve had in the last couple of years.”

Cook helps track and map morel sightings throughout The Show-Me State on the “Missouri Morel Hunting” page, according to the Kansas City Star. His page has more than 93,000 followers, or “shroomers.”

“This page exists for Missouri morel hunters in hopes that we can share ‘finds,’ tips, pictures, recipes, etc...,” the page says. “Our goal is to reach as many people possible so that we have accurate timelines and progressions to when and where morels are producing state wide.”

“Morels are treasured for their delicious flavor and the fun of the hunt, often a family tradition spanning generations,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, and they can be found statewide, usually popping out in late March and through April.

Cook, a morel mushroom expert, expects to see plenty of morels across the state this year thanks to warming weather and rain, the News-Leader reported.

“The rain and warmth that’s coming this weekend, with temperatures in the 70s during the day and 50s at night, provides absolutely ideal conditions for morels,” Cook said, according to the newspaper.

On his Facebook page, Cook said this last weekend was “fruitful.” He included a map that logs where he and other “shroomers” have found morels.

“The progression line is trending northerly at a nice pace,” he wrote. “A low pressure system will arrive this Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures that will effect most of the state into next week. We expect this to halt the progression line and stunt the growth of what is above ground currently. It will have no overall effect on the season.”

Morels can be found “on the ground in a variety of habitats, including moist woodlands and in river bottoms,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. “They are often associated with ash trees, dying elms, and apple trees, although they are found elsewhere as well, under both hardwoods and conifers.”

While this type of mushroom is considered common, the department says, they are “notoriously hard to locate against the forest floor.”

That could be why mushroom hunters find dead bodies, the Kansas City Star reported after hunters found two bodies in one month during the 2017 season.

“Mushroom hunters move slowly and methodically, much like a search party would, but they pay particular attention to the ground,” the Star reported at the time.

If you go hunting for morels, you should know that while they are considered edible, the state department urges you to make sure what you found really are morel mushrooms, and that you cook them before eating.

“Don’t confuse true morels (Morchella spp.) with false morels (Gyromitra spp.), which can kill you,” the department says.

False morels are poisonous and if you cut the stalk down the middle, you’ll see that it’s “stuffed with a cottony white tissue,” while the stalk of true morels are hollow inside. They can also be found statewide.

To learn where true morels have been found, you can take a look at Cook’s “Confirmed Finds Group.” This is where morel finds are logged before they are added to the progressions map.

Jeff Barton reported finding over 60 morels in St. Francios County. Cody Miller says he picked two morels in Clay County. Krista Guy says she hunted 147 in Polk County.

“Once you find that first one, it becomes easier to spot them,” Cook said, according to the News-Leader “Your eye trains your brain to recognize the shape.”