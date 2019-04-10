Missouri

Video shows police pull driver from vehicle during arrest

The Associated Press

SUGAR CREEK, Mo.

Authorities say a Missouri man shown on video being pulled from a vehicle and hit with a baton had previously been armed in encounters with officers.

The video that was recorded Monday by Sugar Creek police and witnesses shows officers ordering the man out of his vehicle after a short pursuit. The Kansas City Star reports that when he refused, an officer busts out the driver's side window.

Police said in a statement that the incident began when the man went to City Hall to request information from police officer's personnel files and created a disturbance. He was told how to properly request the information and left. But officers pursued him after learning he had warrants for traffic violations and a revoked license.

Police say officers knew the man from previous encounters in which he had proclaimed himself a sovereign citizen who believes government has no authority over him.

