Missouri

Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend

www.g The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A Kansas City man has been charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keyon Patterson was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ladajah Oliver. Her body was found last month in her apartment.

Charging documents say Oliver's recently purchased sport utility vehicle was missing. It was found about a block away from where Patterson lived.

Family and friends told police that Patterson and Oliver met on Facebook and had been in a romantic relationship.

Prosecutors say an analysis of DNA from a bloody handprint found inside the apartment showed DNA from Oliver and Patterson.

During questioning, Patterson denied being at Oliver's apartment. His bond is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

  Comments  

Read Next

News

Missouri Southern students work to make campus bee-friendly

By EMILY YOUNKER The Joplin Globe

Missouri Southern State University students are taking an interest in the campus' bee colonies and working to make the area more friendly to pollinators.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MISSOURI

Missouri

Dog helps St. Louis researcher track animals in the wild

Entertainment

Former inmate writes children’s book to explain absence

Missouri

Kansas researchers develop sexual assault response protocols

Entertainment

Gun owner takes plea deal in child’s shooting of dog

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service