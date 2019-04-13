Missouri

Missouri man takes plea deal in sports bar shooting death

The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo.

A man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at a suburban St. Louis sports bar has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and accepted a five-year prison term in a deal with prosecutors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the deal came Friday after a jury deadlocked on whether to convict 55-year-old Neal Myers of murder for the February 2018 shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary. Witnesses say the shooting occurred followed a drunken spat over the weight of a dog.

Prosecutors contend Beary was leaving Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill in Florissant when Myers insulted him. Myers is accused of firing his gun when Beary charged him following the insult. Myers' lawyer maintained the shooting was self-defense.

Beary was the father of three teenagers and a premature infant who had recently died.

  Comments  

Read Next

Missouri

Police: arrest man in shooting death of Wichita man

The Associated Press

Police in Wichita say a 21-year-old man has been killed and another man has been arrested in his death.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MISSOURI

Missouri

Georgia festival postponed as founder recovers from shooting

Missouri

Firm hired to compile list of credibly accused priests

Missouri

Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home

National

Student charged over protest at anti-transgender speech

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service