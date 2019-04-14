Missouri

Bill would restrict when districts could start school year

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A debate over when the public school year should begin in Missouri is pitting tourism against education officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri House has approved a bill that would ban schools from starting earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Jeff Knight, a Republican from Lebanon, says starting school before late August is hurting the state's tourism industry. Knight's district includes areas near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Supporters include amusement park operators and groups representing hotels, campgrounds and river outfitters.

But Mike Reid of the Missouri School Boards' Association said local school boards should decide when academic years start in their communities. Associations serving school boards, teachers and school administrators oppose the bill.

  Comments  

Read Next

Thief uses canoe to reach flooded home, then steals boat to escape, Missouri cops say

National

Thief uses canoe to reach flooded home, then steals boat to escape, Missouri cops say

St. Charles County, Missouri police arrested man who they say canoed through floodwater in a home burglary attempt. The homeowner confronted him, so he stole an inflatable boat and tried to sail away from cops.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MISSOURI

News

Missouri lead shot rule seeks to limit exposure in birds

Missouri

Police in Jefferson City investigate shooting death of man

Missouri

Joplin asks residents to stop planting invasive tree variety

Business

New report questions potential savings of St. Louis merger

Missouri

Missouri man takes plea deal in sports bar shooting death

Missouri

Police: arrest man in shooting death of Wichita man

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service