‘Ow!’ Video shows 79-year-old Missouri man pistol-whipped by home burglar, cops say

Camera records suspect pistol whip man in Missouri home burglary Police in St Louis, Missouri are searching for a suspect who repeatedly hit a 79-year-old man with a pistol during a home burglary on April 19. Th victim was sitting on his porch when a man wearing a peacoat and a skull mask forced himself inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in St Louis, Missouri are searching for a suspect who repeatedly hit a 79-year-old man with a pistol during a home burglary on April 19. Th victim was sitting on his porch when a man wearing a peacoat and a skull mask forced himself inside.

A home surveillance video recorded an armed man who forced his way into a 79-year-old man’s home before committing other crimes, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Now, police are hoping the video will help the public identify the armed man who escaped after pistol-whipping the 79-year-old victim several times in the head and face.

“Officers responded to a call for a ‘Hold Up’ where the victim stated he was on his porch of his residence when the suspect forced him inside his house and produced a handgun,” the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

That was just after 1 p.m. on April 19 in the 3600 block Lafayette, and it was caught on video.

“Stop!” the 79-year-old victim said as the armed intruder came into his home.

“Get out of here,” he said as the man held him at gunpoint. “What’s the matter with you?”

The 79-year-old man was hit in the head by the burglar’s gun, police said.

“Ow! Get out,” the victim said. “Ow! Get outta here!”

Throughout the video, “the armed suspect struck the victim with a firearm multiple times in the head & face,” police wrote.

The victim was forced onto a chair, and then down onto the floor.

“The suspect struck the victim in the face with the handgun and then took his cell phone and other property,” police said. “EMS responded. The suspect fled the scene on foot.”

The investigation into the first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery is still active, police said.