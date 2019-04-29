Is mushroom hunting banned in Missouri? Here’s the truth, wildlife officials say

Morel mushroom hunting in Missouri Here are some helpful tips for hunting morel mushrooms in Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some helpful tips for hunting morel mushrooms in Missouri.

There is a post going around social media that claims Missouri is “banning mushroom hunting on all public hunting grounds including around lakes.”

That post — which includes a photo of the Missouri Department of Conservation logo — is a rumor, according to the state wildlife department.

The rumor includes a fake statement attributed to the Missouri Department of Conservation, which reads: “Missouri is examining implementing a gathering license going into effect January 1st 2020 the license will cost around 50 dollars. The current fines for mushrooms gathering is 4 dollars a mushroom.”

It also says hunting on private land without a permit is OK, and that “game wardens will be scoping areas for individuals violating the ban.”

It then went on to say that violators could be arrested “for breaking laws.”

And you shouldn’t believe any of that.

“This is FAKE,” the real Missouri Department of Conservation posted to Facebook. “MDC is NOT banning mushroom hunting on public lands and is NOT implementing a gathering license. Please help dispel this rumor.”

The state department has a section on its website filled with tips, advice and information on mushroom hunting in Missouri.

“Know area regulations and respect private land,” officials say. “Most state parks and conservation areas allow collecting of mushrooms, but regulations vary, so check before you collect. And needless to say, get permission before collecting anything on private land!”